Dirty Little Secret is an indica strain created by crossing GMO and Secret OG. Grown by Big Daddy Purp (Outdoor) and Grow Op Farms (Indoor) this strain offers a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, terpinolene, and humulene. Enjoy notes of mango, fruity, lemongrass, thyme, and musky flavors in every hit with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) 510 vape cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.