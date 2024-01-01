Gold Digger Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
Gold Digger is an Indica Dominant Hybrid strain created by crossing Grand Daddy Purple x Trophy Wife. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring myrcene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, limonene and selinadiene; creating a flavor combination of mango, fruity, lemongrass, thyme and dank notes. It's grown at Grow Op Farms. Get the full flavor experience with our HTE All-in-One. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

Gold Digger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple OG Kush and Cantaloupe. This strain has a fruity and earthy flavor that resembles a fresh and sweet melon with a hint of pine. Gold Digger is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner to intermediate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gold Digger effects include relaxation, hunger, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gold Digger when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, appetite loss, and stress. Bred by Highsmen, Gold Digger features flavors like chocolate, cantaloupe, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Gold Digger typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Gold Digger might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gold Digger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
