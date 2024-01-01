About this product
About this strain
Gold Digger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple OG Kush and Cantaloupe. This strain has a fruity and earthy flavor that resembles a fresh and sweet melon with a hint of pine. Gold Digger is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner to intermediate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gold Digger effects include relaxation, hunger, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gold Digger when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, appetite loss, and stress. Bred by Highsmen, Gold Digger features flavors like chocolate, cantaloupe, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Gold Digger typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Gold Digger might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gold Digger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.