Golden Goat x Pineapple Kush is a limited-release sativa combination created by crossing Golden Goat (Hawaiian-Romulan x Island Sweet Skunk) and Pineapple Kush (Pineapple x Master Kush). Grown By Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain has a terpene of terpinolene, myrcene, b-ocimene, caryophyllene, and a-bulnesene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of citrus, apple, cumin and nutmeg. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.