Golden Lemons is a sativa strain created by combining Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk. This strain has a terpene profile of terpinolene, caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, and a-bulnesene; delivering an unforgettable flavor combination of citrus and nutmeg with a hint of apple. Enjoy the full flavor of Golden Lemons in our Live Resin Gems & Juice.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.