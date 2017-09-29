Golden Lemons Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Golden Lemons is a Sativa Dominant Hybrid strain grown by Big Daddy Purp. This potent cross of Lemon Skunk x The OG #18 offers flavors of apple, citrus, nutmeg and cumin. The dominant terpenes found in Golden Lemons are terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene and a-bulnesene. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
