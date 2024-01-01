Golden Pineapple x Donny Burger is a limited-release hybrid combination created by crossing Golden Pineapple (Golden Goat X Pineapple Kush) and Donny Burger (GMO x Han Solo Burger). Grown By Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain features a terpene of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and terpinolene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of mango, lemongrass, and thyme with musky notes. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.