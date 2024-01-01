Golden Pineapple x Jack & Jill is a limited-release sativa combination of Golden Pineapple (Golden Goat X Pineapple Kush) and Jack & Jill (Jack Herer x Trophy Wife). Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor), this strain boasts a terpene profile of terpinolene, caryophyllene, myrcene, b-ocimene, and limonene. Enjoy hints of apple, citrus, nutmeg, and cumin in every hit with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.