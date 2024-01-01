Grand Daddy Purple is an indica strain created by crossing Purple Urkle and Big Bud. Grown By Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain has a terpene profile of myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, a-pinene, b-ocimene; creating a flavor experience of mango, lemongrass, thyme, fruity musky. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One Device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.