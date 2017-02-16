Grand Hindu Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Grand Hindu is an Indica strain. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene and a-bulnesene; creating a flavor combination of lime, sour, citrusy and juniper notes. It's grown at Burnwell. Get the full flavor experience with our Terp Sugar. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

About this strain

Grand Hindu is the potent cross of Granddaddy Purple and Hindu Kush. Both sides of this mix are apparent in the sweet grape aroma of this strain that is served up with a healthy dose of earthy kush spice. Flowers will also have the purple coloration that is indicative of its GDP genetics. Lazy and relaxing, this strain is a good choice for pain when zoning out is an option.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item