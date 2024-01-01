Grandpa's Gun Chest Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

Grown by Grow Op Farms, Grandpa's Gun Chest is a refined strain offering an interesting combination of flavors and terpenes. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

Grandpa's Gun Chest is a hybrid weed strain with unidentified parents. Grandpa's Gun Chest is a well-balanced hybrid, offering a combination of both sativa and indica traits. With a THC content typically ranging from 18% to 22%, Grandpa's Gun Chest delivers a moderate to potent high, making it suitable for various occasions and activities. Leafly customers have reported a range of effects associated with Grandpa's Gun Chest, including feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and a sense of well-being. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grandpa's Gun Chest to alleviate symptoms such as stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. The breeder of Grandpa's Gun Chest is Capulator. The average price of Grandpa's Gun Chest may vary depending on your location and the dispensary. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Grandpa's Gun Chest, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. 


Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
