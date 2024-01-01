Grape Cream Cake Live Resin Gems & Juice 1G

Grape Cream Cake is a Indica Dominant Hybrid strain grown by Dogtown Pioneers. This potent cross of Ice Cream Cake x Grape Pie Wedding Crasher offers flavors of mango, lemongrass, thyme, fruity and dank. The dominant terpenes found in Grape Cream Cake are myrcene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, selinadiene and limonene. Enjoy the full flavor profile with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.

Grape Cream Cake is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher strains. This strain has a delicious flavor and aroma that combine the fruity notes of grapes and cherries with a hint of nutty vanilla. Grape Cream Cake is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Cream Cake effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Cream Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Grape Cream Cake features flavors like grape, cherry, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Grape Cream Cake is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its sweet and fruity flavors of grape and cherry, followed by rich notes of nutty vanilla. This strain has a dense and frosty appearance with purple hues and a coating of trichomes. Grape Cream Cake was a runner-up for Leafly's Strain of the Year in 2023. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Cream Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
