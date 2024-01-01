Grape Cream Cake Live Resin HTE Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
Grape Cream Cake is an indica strain created by crossing Ice Cream Cake, Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher. This strain offers a terpene profile of myrcene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, selinadiene, and limonene; creating a flavorful combination of sweet fruit, mango, and lemongrass. Experience the full flavor of Grape Cream Cake in our Live Resin 510 Vape Cartridge.

Grape Cream Cake is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher strains. This strain has a delicious flavor and aroma that combine the fruity notes of grapes and cherries with a hint of nutty vanilla. Grape Cream Cake is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Cream Cake effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Cream Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Grape Cream Cake features flavors like grape, cherry, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Grape Cream Cake is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its sweet and fruity flavors of grape and cherry, followed by rich notes of nutty vanilla. This strain has a dense and frosty appearance with purple hues and a coating of trichomes. Grape Cream Cake was a runner-up for Leafly's Strain of the Year in 2023. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Cream Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
