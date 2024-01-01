Grape Krush x Trainwreck is a limited-release hybrid flavor created by combining Grape Krush (Blueberry x Haze) and Trainwreck (Mexican and Thai Sativas x Afghani indica). This strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene producing a flavorful combination of cinnamon, mango, and pepper. Enjoy the full flavor experience in our Live Resin Cake Icing.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.