About this product
About this strain
Grape OG effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!