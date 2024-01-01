Grape Pie Wedding Cake is an indica strain outdoor-grown by Dogtown Pioneers. This strain was created by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. This strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, caryophyllene, b-ocimene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene; delivering a musky flavor combination of mango and lemongrass. Enjoy the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Vape Cartridge.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.