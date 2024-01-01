Girl Scout Cookies X Black Lime Reserve is a limited-release hybrid combination derived from Girl Scout Cookies (OG Kush, Durban Poison) and Black Lime Reserve (Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve). Grown by Big Daddy Purp (outdoor) this strain has a terpene profile of borneol, a-pinene, limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene; creating an unforgettable flavor combination of rosemary, fruity, and cedar. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.