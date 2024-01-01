Haterade Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Haterade is a potent Indica strain. This strain gives off aromas of juniper, cinnamon, lime, sour and citrusy. Haterade, grown by Grow Op Farms, is dominant in limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene and linalool. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin HTE All-in-One.

About this strain

Haterade is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Grandaddy Purple with Larry OG. This strain is potent and provides a mental and physical high. You can expect Haterade to produce effects that are buzzy and relaxing. Some consumers say the effects of this strain can be felt behind the eyes, and you may feel it melting all the way down to your toes. Haterade provides a smooth inhale with a mild earthy aftertaste. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into popcorn-shaped buds with white trichomes and purple and green foliage. Haterade was originally bred by Phat Panda. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
