Head Space is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Maui Wowie and Orange Zkittlez. Grown by Big Daddy Purp, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of terpinolene, myrcene, b-ocimene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, this vape cartridge offers a smooth and flavorful experience. Enjoy the crisp notes of apple, citrus, nutmeg, and cumin in Head Space with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.