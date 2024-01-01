Head Space X London Pound Cake is a limited-release hybrid combination created by crossing Head Space (Maui Wowie X Orange Zkittlez) and London Poundcake (Sunset Sherbet X Unknown Indica). Grown outdoors by Big Daddy Purp, this strain features a terpene profile of humulene, eucalyptol, a-phellandrene, a-maaliene, and a-bulnesene; creating an unforgettable flavor combination of pepper, spicy cloves, oregano, and cinnamon. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HT
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.