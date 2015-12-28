Headbanger Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Headbanger is a Sativa strain grown by Dogtown Pioneers. This potent cultivar offers flavors of sweet, spicy, pepper, cinnamon and cedar. The dominant terpenes found in Headbanger are limonene, caryophyllene, alpha-maaliene, selinadiene and myrcene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

About this strain

Headbanger, also known as "Headbanger Kush," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain and the winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup. Headbanger is made from a cross between Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. This strain inherits a dense, conic bud structure from its Kush forefathers, as well as the sour aroma and head-focused effects of its Sour Diesel mother plant. Bred by Karma Genetics, Headbanger’s 10 to 12 week flowering period requires patience but promises high yields. Its uplifting and euphoric qualities make Headbanger a potent medicine for mood disorders, particularly depression.

About this brand

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
