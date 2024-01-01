Highwayman Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge .5g

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Highwayman is a hybrid strain created by crossing Williams Wonder X Tang Tang. This Live Resin HTE Vape Cart features dominant terpenes of β-Myrcene, Terpinolene, β-Caryophyllene, and D-Limonene. Dabstract's cartridges are formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, preserving the plant's natural terpenes for a flavorful live resin experience. Experience the sweet flavors of citrus, earthy, and fuel, in Highwayman with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape cartridge.

About this strain

Highwayman is a cross of William’s Wonder and Tang Tang created by Colorado breeder Tierra Rojo and supposedly named in honor of Willie Nelson and the rest of the famed outlaw country supergroup, the Highwaymen. An even mix of sativa and indica genetics, it produces an uplifting, creative head high along with a subtle body buzz and aromas of chocolate and coffee.  This strain can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, and depression.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item