Hindu Sour Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Hindu Sour is an Sativa strain. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene and a-bulnesene; creating a flavor combination of lime, sour, citrusy and juniper notes. It's grown at Burnwell. Get the full flavor experience with our HTE Vape Cartridge. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

About this strain

Bred by Burnwell Farms, Hindu Sour is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Hindu Kush and Sour Diesel. Buds tend to be light green with orange hairs and purple accents, grinding into a beautiful assortment of cannabis colors. The aroma is pungently earthy with slightly sweet undertones. The flavor is sour and spicy, producing an amazingly smooth smoke and uplifting experience.

About this brand

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
