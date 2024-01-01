About this product
About this strain
Bred by Burnwell Farms, Hindu Sour is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Hindu Kush and Sour Diesel. Buds tend to be light green with orange hairs and purple accents, grinding into a beautiful assortment of cannabis colors. The aroma is pungently earthy with slightly sweet undertones. The flavor is sour and spicy, producing an amazingly smooth smoke and uplifting experience.
