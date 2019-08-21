Ice Cream Cake HTE Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Ice Cream Cake is a hybrid strain created by combining Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Grown Both indoors (Grow Op Farms) and Outdoors (Inflorescence - Both), this strain features a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, selinadiene, and humulene; creating a flavor combination of cinnamon and cloves, with a kick of spice. Pick up our Live Resin 510 Vape Cartridge to experience the delicious flavor of Ice Cream Cake.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
