Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
994 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
