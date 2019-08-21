Ice Cream Cake Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Ice Cream Cake is a Hybrid strain grown by Dogtown Pioneers. This potent cross of Gelato #33 x Wedding Cake offers flavors of cinnamon, pepper and spicy. The dominant terpenes found in Ice Cream Cake are caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, myrcene and selinadiene. The flower used to create this particular HTE Vape Cartridge originated at the JBeezy cultivator. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item