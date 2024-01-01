Nitro Cake is an indica strain created by crossing Ice Cream Cake and Weird Science. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, linalool, and a-maaliene. Formulated with High Terp Sugar (HTE) and high potency distillate, this All-in-One Device delivers a potent and flavorful experience. Enjoy the unique combination of lime, sour, rind, juniper, and cinnamon notes of Nitro Cake with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE All-in-One Device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.