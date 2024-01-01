Ice Cream Man Live Resin Gems & Juice 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Ice Cream Man is an indica strain grown indoors by Grow Op Farms that is a carefully crafted blend of Nooner and Trophy Wife genetics. Its unique terpene profile includes myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene; all contributing to a delicious flavor combination of sweet and fruity with hoppy and earthy notes. Experience this tasty strain in our Live Resin Gems & Juice.

About this strain

From Compound Genetics comes Ice Cream Man, an indica-dominant cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. These tall plants produce a medium yield, and densely packed buds have a splash of orange hairs covered in icy white trichomes. Ice Cream Man smells of berries and apricots with a hint of fuel. The smoke has added notes of skunk, producing a mildly energetic and euphoric high that hits quickly.

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
