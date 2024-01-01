Inzane in the Membrane is a sativa-dominant strain created by crossing Super Lemon Haze, Forbidden Fruit, Ghost Train Haze, and CitralGlue. Grown by Big Daddy Purp, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, b-ocimene, and limonene. Formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient and flavorful way to enjoy live resin cannabis. Indulge in the apple, citrus, cumin, and nutmeg flavors of Inzane in the Membrane with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE All-in-One Device.

