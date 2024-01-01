Inzane in the Membrane Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Inzane in the Membrane is a sativa-dominant strain created by crossing Super Lemon Haze, Forbidden Fruit, Ghost Train Haze, and CitralGlue. Grown by Big Daddy Purp, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, b-ocimene, and limonene. Formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient and flavorful way to enjoy live resin cannabis. Indulge in the apple, citrus, cumin, and nutmeg flavors of Inzane in the Membrane with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE All-in-One Device.

About this strain

Regarded as a high-yielding, potent powerhouse from Ethos Genetics, Inzane In The Membrane is a sativa with mysterious genetics. Frosty lime-green buds are covered in orange pistils and put off a loud lemon citrus aroma that blasts through the bag. Great for any connoisseur of cerebral highs, this strain will get you moving.

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
