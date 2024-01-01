Inzane in the Membrane is a sativa strain created by crossing Lemon Haze, Forbidden Fruit, Ghost Train Haze, and CitralGlue. Grown outdoors by Dogtown Pioneers and Just Chillin , and indoors by Grow Op Farms, this strain offers a terpene profile featuring terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, b-ocimene, and limonene; producing a flavor combination of citrus and apple with a hint of nutmeg. Try it it our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

