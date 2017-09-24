Jack Herer Live Resin Gems & Juice 1G

Jack Herer is a classic sativa strain from Sensi Seeds that was created by crossing Haze, Northern Lights #5, and Shiva Skunk. Grown indoors (Grow Op Farms) and outdoors (Dogtown Pioneers), this strain features a terpene profile of terpinolene, caryophyllene, a-bulnesene, myrcene, and limonene, creating a flavorful combination of apple, citrus, and nutmeg. Pick up our Live Resin Gems & Juice to experience the full flavor of Jack Herer.

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
