Jack & Jill is a sativa derived from Jack Herer and Trophy Wife that boasts a sweet mix of apple, cumin, citrus, and nutmeg that combine to create a balanced experience. Grown both outdoors (Dogtown Pioeeners) and indoors (Grow Op Farms) this strain is dominated by a-farnesene, b-maaliene, a-pinene, linalool, and camphene. Try Jack & Jill in our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) Gems & Juice.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.