Jack & Jill Live Resin is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Jack Herer and Trophy Wife. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of terpinolene, caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, and b-ocimene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, Dabstract’s universal vape cartridges offer a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience. Enjoy the refreshing flavors of apple, citrus, nutmeg, and cumin with Dabstract's Jack & Jill Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.