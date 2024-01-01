Kush Mintz x MAC is a special indica strain created from Kush Mintz (Bubba Kush x Animal Mints) and MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies X Starfighter X Alien Cookies X Columbian Gold). Grown by Grow Op Farms (Indoors), this strain features a heavy terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene. Enjoy notes of lime, sour rind, and juniper in every hit with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.