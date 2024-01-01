Kush Queen is an indica strain created from Kush Mintz x Trophy Wife. Grown by Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain offers a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene, and linalool. Enjoy notes of cinnamon, lime, sour rind, and juniper flavors in every hit with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.