LA Kush Cake Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge .5g

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
LA Kush Cake is an indica strain Grown by VIBE. This .5g Live Resin Vape Cart features dominant terpenes of β-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, Farnesene, Limonene, and Linalool. Dabstract's cartridges are formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, preserving the natural terpenes of the plant for a flavorful live resin experience. Experience the flavor of LA Kush Cake with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape Cart.

LA Kush Cake, also known as "Los Angeles Kush Cake" and "LA Kush Cake #11," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross of the popular Wedding Cake and Kush Mints comes from Liberty Health Sciences and Seed Junky Genetics. La Kush Cake is an indica-dominant strain that smells like vanilla and has an earthy peppermint taste. It’s an easy, smooth hitter, and effects take a while to come on. This is a beautiful flower, with green and purple buds covered in frosty trichomes. It’s great for relaxing and winding down at the end of the night without much else to do.

Is LA Kush Cake an indica or sativa?

LA Kush Cake is a hybrid strain, meaning it features qualities of both indica and sativa.

How does LA Kush Cake make you feel?

LA Kush Cake makes you feel relaxed, euphoric, and aroused.

How does LA Kush Cake taste?

LA Kush Cake tastes earthy with vanilla and pepper undertones.

What terpenes are in LA Kush Cake?

LA Kush Cake features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to LA Kush Cake?

Strains similar to LA Kush Cake include Super Sour Diesel, Platinum Punch Remix, and Liberty Haze.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
