Layer Cake Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Layer Cake is a potent Indica Dominant Hybrid strain made by crossing Wedding Cake x GMO. This cross gives off aromas of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and mango. Layer Cake, grown by Dogtown Pioneers, is dominant in limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene and humulene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge.

About this strain

Layer Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake, GMO, Triangle Kush, and Skunk. Layer Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Layer Cake effects include relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Layer Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Swamp Boys Seeds, Layer Cake features flavors like vanilla, pungent, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Layer Cake typically ranges from $27–$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Layer Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
