Legend of Nigeria Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
SativaTHC —CBD —
Legend of Nigeria is a sativa strain created by crossing Nigerian with Legend OG. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor), Grow Op Farms (Indoor), and Just Chillin (Outdoor), this strain features a terpene profile of terpinolene, myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, and b-ocimene; delivering an unforgettable flavor combination of sweet apple, citrus, and cumin. Enjoy the full flavor experience of Legend of Nigeria in our Live Resin Cake Icing.

Legend of Nigeria by Swamp Boys Seeds is a cross of SBS’s clone-only Legend OG and its own beloved Nigerian strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid sprouts medium-sized plants that need space to stretch and flower. Legend of Nigeria produces dense buds that gives off a potent blueberry and fuel aroma that is just as rich on the palate. This strain produces a larger-than-average yield with proper vegetative staging and training, and has an approximate 63-day flowering time. 

Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
