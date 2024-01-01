Legend Of Nigeria Live Resin Gems & Juice 1G

by Dabstract
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product

Legend Of Nigeria is an Sativa strain. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring terpinolene, myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene and b-ocimene; creating a flavor combination of apple, citrus, cumin and nutmeg notes. It's grown at Dogtown Pioneers. Get the full flavor experience with our Gems & Juice. Enjoy the full flavor profile with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.

About this strain

Legend of Nigeria by Swamp Boys Seeds is a cross of SBS’s clone-only Legend OG and its own beloved Nigerian strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid sprouts medium-sized plants that need space to stretch and flower. Legend of Nigeria produces dense buds that gives off a potent blueberry and fuel aroma that is just as rich on the palate. This strain produces a larger-than-average yield with proper vegetative staging and training, and has an approximate 63-day flowering time. 

About this brand

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
