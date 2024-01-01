London Pound Cake Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

London Pound Cake is a Indica Dominant Hybrid strain grown by Dogtown Pioneers. This potent cross of London Pound Cake x Kush Mintz offers flavors of cinnamon, pepper, sweet and spicy. The dominant terpenes found in London Pound Cake are caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, myrcene and selinadiene. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

About this strain

London Pound Cake, also known as “Pound Cake”, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake is a potent and delicious strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. London Pound Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Cake effects include sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake features flavors like vanilla, butter, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of London Pound Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and soothing strain that can ease your mind and body, London Pound Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item