MAC x (GMO x Trophy Wife) is a limited-release indica combination of MAC Miracle Alien Cookies (Starfighter x Alien Cookies x Columbian Gold) and GMO Garlic Cookies (Chem Dawg x Cookies) and Trophy Wife (Wedding Cake F2 #3). Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor), this strain offers a terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene. Enjoy notes of lime, sour rind, and juniper with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.