MAC x (GMO x Trophy Wife) is a limited-release indica combination of MAC Miracle Alien Cookies (Starfighter x Alien Cookies x Columbian Gold) and GMO Garlic Cookies (Chem Dawg x Cookies) and Trophy Wife (Wedding Cake F2 #3). Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor), this strain offers a terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene. Enjoy notes of lime, sour rind, and juniper with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) 510 vape cartridge.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.