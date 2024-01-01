Melonade Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Melonade is a potent Hybrid strain made by crossing Watermelon Zkittlez, Lemon Tree. This cross gives off aromas of cinnamon, pepper and spicy. Melonade, grown by Big Daddy Purp, is dominant in caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, a-maaliene and a-pinene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin HTE All-in-One.

The award-winning Melonade was created by breeder Midwest Best from Watermelon Zkittlez x Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
