Mimosa Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge .5g

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Mimosa is an Sativa strain Grown by VIBE. This .5g Live Resin Vape Cart features dominant terpenes of β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Farnesene, cis-Ocimene, and α-Humulene. Dabstract's cartridges are formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high-potency distillate, preserving the natural terpenes of the plant for a flavorful live resin experience. Experience the flavor of Mimosa with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape Cart.

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
