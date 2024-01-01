Nooner is an indica strain created by crossing Panda Snax #24 with Trophy Wife. Grown both indoors (Grow op Farms) and outdoors (Dogtown Pioneers) this heavy-hitting strain features a terpene profile of bisabolol, a-maaliene, linalool, myrcene, and selinadiene; creating a balanced flavor combination of patchouli, cinnamon, pepper. Enjoy the full flavor in our Live Resin Terp Sugar.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.