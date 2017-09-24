About this product
About this strain
OG Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
162 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
51% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!