OG Chem Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
OG Chem is an Sativa strain created by crossing SFV OG Kush X Chemdawg. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, myrcene and humulene; creating a flavor combination of cinnamon, spicy and pepper notes. It's grown at Grow Op Farms and was originally sourced from Reservoir seeds. Get the full flavor experience with our HTE All-in-One. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

OG Chem, also known as "Chemdog OG," "Chem OG," and "Chemdawg OG" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain crossed between two legendary strains: Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. Medical marijuana patients use OG Chem to treat symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and in some cases nerve pain.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
