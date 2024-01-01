OG Chem and Secret OG is a limited-release hybrid combination of SFV OG Kush x Chemdawg and Secret OG (unknown). This strain is grown by Grow Op Farms indoors and offers a unique terpene profile of caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, a-maaliene, and linalool. Enjoy the full flavor of cinnamon, fruity, and spicy notes with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract 510 vape cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.