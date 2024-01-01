Orange Blossom Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Grown by Grow Op Farms, Orange Blossom is a refined strain offering an interesting combination of flavors and terpenes. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

About this strain

Orange Blossom by Falcanna is the hybrid cross of Orange Bud and OG Kush. This strain combines equal measures carefree euphoria with calming physical effects that make it ideal for leisurely activities. Its aroma is slightly floral with overtones of fresh squeezed orange. Orange Blossom’s flavor is very similar but includes a delicate Kush aftertaste. Utilize this strain to stimulate appetite while reducing stress.  

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item