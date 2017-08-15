Orange Dream Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Orange Dream is an Sativa strain. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, humulene and terpinolene; creating a flavor combination of spicy, mango, cinnamon, fruity and pepper notes. It's grown at Burnwell. Get the full flavor experience with our HTE Vape Cartridge. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

Orange Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid that crosses Orange Crush with Blue Dream, each of which bring a unique dimension to this strain. Inviting aromas of citrus and vanilla combine to create a distinct flavor profile that can only be compared to orange creamsicles. Mellow euphoria lightly settles in, easing you into a relaxed but alert state of mind that lets creativity roam free. Depression and stress sink away while your mood is lifted to new heights, and its lightweight effects make Orange Dream the perfect choice for any time of the day.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
